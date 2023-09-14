West Phoenix crash leaves 2 women in extremely critical condition

Two women are in extremely critical condition after a crash near 79th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road Thursday morning.

One person needed to be extricated from the two-vehicle collision, Phoenix fire officials said.

A total of three people were hurt. Two of them, both women in their 30s, suffered life-threatening injuries. The third victim was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Video from the scene showed a car wrapped around a light pole.

It's not known what caused the crash.

Where it happened: