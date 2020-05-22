Westbound I-10 closed near Sky Harbor due to crash

article

Crews are at the scene of a crash on a Phoenix freeway that is causing traffic disruptions.

According to ADOT officials, the crash happened at the I-10/I-17 split near Sky Harbor Airport, and all traffic is diverted onto I-17 as a result.

In a statement, Phoenix Fire officials say two vehicles were involved in the accident, with one person ejected and two others trapped in their car. One was taken to a hospital in critical condition, while the other two, including a pediatric patient, were evaluated and treated. Both refused transport to the hospital.

ADOT officials say there is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.