Westbound Loop 202 reopens after crash near McDowell Road
MESA, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Transportation says the westbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway were closed at McDowell Road due to a crash.
The collision happened around 1:00 a.m. on June 23.
The freeway's lanes reopened just before 7 a.m.
The Department of Public Safety was not able to confirm details about the crash, but they did say there was a wrong-way driver in the area at the time.
During the closure, drivers were advised to avoid the crash scene area by taking a detour at the Gilbert Road exit.