Westbound Loop 202 reopens after crash near McDowell Road

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the westbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway were closed at McDowell Road due to a crash.

The collision happened around 1:00 a.m. on June 23.

The freeway's lanes reopened just before 7 a.m.

The Department of Public Safety was not able to confirm details about the crash, but they did say there was a wrong-way driver in the area at the time.

During the closure, drivers were advised to avoid the crash scene area by taking a detour at the Gilbert Road exit.