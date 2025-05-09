Western Arizona double homicide suspect arrested in Goodyear: sheriff
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A suspect wanted for a double homicide in western Arizona has been arrested in the Valley.
What we know:
The La Paz County Sheriff's Office says deputies on May 8 responded to a welfare check at a home in Salome and found a man and a woman dead. Deputies say the victims had "trauma to their heads."
"Deputies, and Investigators were able to identify a suspect and put out the suspect information to surrounding agencies," the sheriff's office said. "Within a few hours, the suspect was located and apprehended in the Goodyear, Arizona area."
What we don't know:
The suspect was booked into jail.
No identities were released. Details on what led up to the homicide are unknown.