Western Arizona double homicide suspect arrested in Goodyear: sheriff

The Brief A suspect accused of double homicide in Salome was arrested in Goodyear. The suspect and victims were not identified by authorities.



A suspect wanted for a double homicide in western Arizona has been arrested in the Valley.

What we know:

The La Paz County Sheriff's Office says deputies on May 8 responded to a welfare check at a home in Salome and found a man and a woman dead. Deputies say the victims had "trauma to their heads."

"Deputies, and Investigators were able to identify a suspect and put out the suspect information to surrounding agencies," the sheriff's office said. "Within a few hours, the suspect was located and apprehended in the Goodyear, Arizona area."

What we don't know:

The suspect was booked into jail.

No identities were released. Details on what led up to the homicide are unknown.

Map of Salome