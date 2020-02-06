Western Week in Scottsdale celebrates Arizona's rich cultural history

Calling all fans of the Old West! The City of Scottsdale is gearing up for some western-themed events.

In a way, a state with so much history is coming together by celebrating its Mexican, Native American, and western roots. Old Scottsdale has been completely transformed this week into an Old West experience. The week was also filled with events for Old Town Scottsdale, and this coming weekend, they are preparing for some of the bigger celebrations.

"Culture is improtant. Art and culture is important. So if you look at who we are as a community and how we look forward as a community, it's better knowing who our neighbors are," said Jeff Lazos-Ferns, producer of the Arizona Indian Festival.

One of the bigger events this weekend is called the Parada Del Sol parade. It runs from Drinkwater Boulevard along Scottsdale Road, and finishes at Brown Avenue and Indian School Road. The 67th annual parade is filled with colorful floats, horseback riders, and performers representing the different cultures.

There is also the Arizona Indian Festival, held on Saturday and Sunday at the Scottsdale Civic Center.

"At the Arizona Indian Festival, we actually have all 22 tribes together within one location doing demonstration, and we have two stages going from front to end of the festival, with performance from all 22 tribes," said Lazos-Ferns.

On Saturday, guests are welcomed to enjoy what's called the "Arizona Native Edible Experience."

Advertisement

"This is our second year doing this event," said Lazos-Ferns. "The beautiful thing about experiences like this is you are looking through the lenses of all these different cultures and people coming together,"

There will also be free admission at the Scottsdale Museum of the West on Friday and Saturday.