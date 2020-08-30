Wetter Arizona winters making up for drier than normal summers, meteorologist says

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:16 PM MST until SUN 9:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:33 PM MST until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:45 PM MST until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Yuma County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until SUN 6:15 PM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale
Significant Weather Advisory
until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa

Wetter Arizona winters making up for drier than normal summers, meteorologist says

As of Aug. 25, 82% of Arizona is experiencing drought conditions.

PHOENIX - On Aug. 30, parts of Arizona are awaiting some wet weather in what's been a dry monsoon season.

Monsoon season will end in about a month, and just like last summer, it's been dry. As of Aug. 25, 82% of Arizona is experiencing drought conditions.

In the Valley, the drought is severe and even extreme in some parts according to U.S. Drought Monitor.

"We're shattering heat records left and right, including the number of 110-plus degrees days, which we're now at 50 for the year in Phoenix," explained Jaret Rogers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Phoenix.

Monsoon season is nearly non-existent for the second-straight year, he said. If this trend keeps up, Rogers says vegetation and water supply will feel the impact.

"One summer or even two summers, we can survive that. If this becomes a longer-term trend, that's when it really starts to get concerning," Rogers said.

Fortunately, we've had good precipitation this past winter for the Valley's historical standards, he said.

So far in 2020, Phoenix has seen 4.55 inches of rainfall. The yearly average is 5.23.

"As long as we're still getting those wetter winters that'll certainly help mitigate the drier summers but we're just hoping that this is more of an exception rather than a longer-term trend."

Monsoon season officially ends on Sept. 30, so there is time to catch up.

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.