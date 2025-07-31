What happened to Zariah Dodd; HVAC worker died amid extreme heat | Nightly Roundup

article

Loved ones of a 16-year-old are seeking justice after she was found shot dead; Scottsdale man accused of secretly recording women during sexual acts at his apartment; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, July 31, 2025.

1. Who killed Zariah Dodd?

What we know:

Loved ones of 16-year-old Zariah Finley Dodd are seeking justice, as well as systemic changes, after she was found shot to death at a Phoenix park.

What they're saying:

The woman who considered Dodd a daughter said she should not have been allowed to walk out of her group home on her own.

"Even if my child wasn't in DCS, I wouldn't allow that to happen," said Richilyn Fox.

2. HVAC worker dead after collapsing in extreme heat

What we know:

Arizona's triple-digit heat can be deadly for air conditioning workers, a reality tragically underscored by the recent death of 58-year-old Matt Nelson.

Dig deeper:

Nelson, who started his own HVAC company within the last year, responded on July 1 to an AC service call at a home in Dewey. His niece said temperatures in the attic reached 150F, and that Nelson collapsed shortly after exiting the attic,

3. Scottsdale man accused of filming women during sex

What we know:

Scottsdale Police say they have made an arrest in a case that involved allegations of women being secretly recorded during intimate moments.

By the numbers:

Investigators say after a search warrant was obtained for the Julian Burne Nixon's digital devices, they found over 100 videos that were taken surreptitiously inside his apartment.

4. Arkansas man accused of killing couple who were hiking with children

(Photo Courtesy: Arkansas State Police)

What we know:

A teacher has been arrested in connection with the murder of a couple during their hike at a state park in Arkansas. The couple's seven-year-old and nine-year-old daughters were not harmed.

What we don't know:

While investigators have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Andrew James McGann, they declined to release a motive, nor did they state how the victims were killed.

5. "Stronger-than-fentanyl" drug sees resurgence in Arizona

What we know:

A drug worse than fentanyl is making a comeback, and one of the first lines of defense is in Phoenix.

Why you should care:

Cheri Oz, the U.S. special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Phoenix Field Division, explained that carfentanil is a synthetic opioid 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

