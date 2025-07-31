Arizona weather forecast: Hot last day of July in Phoenix

The Brief Hot weather is expected to continue on the last day of July in the Valley. The high on July 31 in Phoenix will be about 110°F. An Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect this weekend.



We'll end July and head into August with some serious heat!

Today:

The forecast high temperature climbs to 110 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

Rain in the forecast?

Around the state, especially eastern and southern Arizona, humidity climbs a touch through the day. This means it will be a bit more sticky outside than it has been recently. With the small increase in moisture at the surface, chances of showers increase – barely. Phoenix will see a 10-20% chance of showers with the chance increasing the farther east you go toward New Mexico.

A few showers or storms are possible along higher elevations in northern Arizona, too. In the Valley, any showers would develop late day or at night. A nearby storm could increase winds and kick up some blowing dust near Pinal County.

Extreme heat returns

This Weekend:

Heading into the weekend, temperatures continue to climb. Phoenix, and much of South-Central Arizona, are under an Extreme Heat Warning beginning Friday at 10 a.m and lasting until at least Saturday at 8 p.m.

Farther south, and up at the Grand Canyon (below 4,000 feet), the warning lasts through at least Sunday. The warnings may need to be extended, as next week looks equally hot.

The forecast high hits 112-113 Friday through Sunday with dry conditions in Phoenix. The high temperatures continue 112-116 through at least mid-next-week.

Next Week:

Overnight lows will remain between 86 and 90 degrees into next week, making for an overall hot spell ahead.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com