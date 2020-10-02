What is President Trump's COVID-19 prognosis? Dr. Mike weighs in

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus. The news came just hours after the president made a visit to New Jersey for a brief fundraiser.

In early morning tweets, the couple revealed that they have started the quarantine and recovery process.

The announcement comes shortly after we learned former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks has tested positive for COVID-19. Hicks is a counselor to the president and traveled with him to a rally on Wednesday.

FOX Medical Team's Dr. Mike Cirigliano, of the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, says the president's age is 74, and some published reports say he meets the criteria for being obese.

"Those are both risk factors that can make people get a more severe COVID-19 infection," Dr. Mike said.

Some people can be elderly, have risk factors and do OK, though, the doctor said. Others can be young and develop signficiant problems, or even die.

Advertisement

"So, time will tell as to how his body responds to COVID-19," he added. "The take-home message from my perspective, though, is: You gotta wear a mask. And, again, the virus isn't Republican or Democrat, it's not a hoax. It's real."

You can watch the doctor's full interview with FOX 29's Thomas Drayton in the videoplayer above.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!