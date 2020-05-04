What you need to know about Renter Protections during the pandemic

The City of Los Angeles has enacted renter protections to help residents stay in their homes. But, many renters have questions on how that will work since they worry about being evicted.

Safer-at-home orders have put a lot of people out of work because people aren't going anywhere and staying home. Many are worried about how they're going to pay for their basics.

Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price

Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price joined Good Day LA’s Rita Garcia with the top questions constituents are asking about rent and eviction during the Coronavirus Crisis.

Q: Who specifically do the Renter Protections apply to?

A: The eviction protections apply to all residential and commercial rentals in the City of Los Angeles, including apartments, duplexes, condominiums, and single-family dwellings. The protections cover all tenants in the City of Los Angeles, regardless of immigration status.

Q: What should the City of Los Angeles residents do if they cannot pay the rent?

A: First thing, do not panic and do not leave your home. Inform your landlord as soon as possible that you cannot pay and try to arrange a payment plan; a payment plan is optional and not required. Tenants may obtain a sample of the Tenant’s Notification Form to inform their landlord of their inability to pay rent by going to the Housing + Community Investment Department site.

If you miss a rental payment or do not pay the full rent when it is due, the landlord may issue a "Notice to Pay Rent or Quit." If you receive such notice, it is important to inform your landlord that the reason you were not able to pay the rent is due to circumstances related to COVID-19 before the expiration date or deadline listed on the "Notice to Pay Rent or Quit." If a tenant would like assistance, they can contact the City of Los Angeles Housing + Community Investment Department.

Q: What should I do if I receive an eviction notice?

A: Tenants should immediately inform their landlord that they cannot pay their rent or cannot pay their rent in full due to a loss of income arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. If the landlord does not withdraw the eviction notice, tenants should immediately file a complaint with the Housing + Community Investment Department site or by calling 866-557-RENT (866-557-7368) between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Q: How long are the COVID-19 Renter Protections in effect?

A: The renter protections are in effect from March 4, which is the original date of the emergency declaration, through the expiration of the local emergency as directed by Mayor Garcetti. While we don’t have an exact date at the moment, we know that the Mayor’s Safer at Home order is in effect through at least May 15 - as long as the crisis lasts.

Q: Do the Renter Protections apply to all evictions?

A: The current protections apply to all "no-fault" evictions, which means those not based on an alleged fault of the tenant. It includes situations where the owner or family member wants to move into the unit or have a property manager move in. It also applies to instances where an owner wants to withdraw the rental housing from the market. Under the Ellis Act, tenancies may not be terminated until 60 days after the expiration of the Emergency Order. Tenants may also not be evicted for having unauthorized occupants, pets, or nuisance as a result of circumstances related to COVID-19.

Q: What documents are needed to provide to show loss of income?

A: Documentation showing workplace closure or reduced hours due to COVID-19. Increased childcare expenses or health care expenditures related to COVID-19, for example. Make sure to also keep receipt copies or bank statements.

For more infomation, visit the Housing + Community Investment Department site.

