Nancy Guthrie case latest; sheriff says no suspects identified l Morning News Brief

From the latest on the investigation into the disappearance of the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem visiting the southern Arizona border, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of February 4.

1. Missing Nancy Guthrie: Day 4

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on Jan. 31 at her Catalina Foothills home. Guthrie was reported missing after she didn't show up for church the following day.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say no suspects or persons of interest have been identified, and they warn against "the sharing of unverified accusations or false information" related to the case.

2. Was Nancy Guthrie targeted?

Nancy Guthrie & Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos

What we know:

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators believe Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home against her will, though officials have found no evidence the incident was targeted.

What they're saying:

While PCSD keeps the Guthrie family updated on developments, it said, "they continue to receive updates as the investigation progresses. At this point, there is no credible information indicating this was a targeted incident."

3. Nancy Guthrie's disappearance spotlights digital privacy risks

Big picture view:

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie is sparking a broader conservation of elder care and loved ones' digital footprints.

What they're saying:

Tracy Walder, a former CIA officer and FBI special agent, said the discussion is not intended to place blame on the Guthrie family but rather to serve as an opportunity for people to check out their digital footprint and potentially make loved ones less vulnerable online.

"It's my understanding that she was doing, I guess, everything 'right' from sort of an elderly perspective," Walder said.

4. East Valley teacher's aide arrested

What we know:

Dominic Sette, a 24-year-old teacher's aide, was arrested for allegedly requesting nude photos from a 14-year-old student at Empower Academy in Mesa.

Dig deeper:

School administrators reported the activity to police after discovering inappropriate texts between the teacher's aide and the minor.

5. DHS Secretary visits AZ border

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem (2R) listens during a tour along the Nogales border wall at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona, March 15, 2025. (Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

What we know:

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is in southern Arizona on Wednesday where she will visit the U.S.-Mexico border.

Local perspective:

Noem's visit to Arizona follows several high-profile incidents involving DHS and ICE. The agency also recently made a $70 million all-cash purchase of a warehouse in Surprise, a move that has drawn scrutiny.

