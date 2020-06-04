When, where, how to watch the Minneapolis memorial service for George Floyd

Friends, family and much of the community will be saying goodbye to George Floyd at a memorial service in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon.

WHEN, WHERE

The memorial service will take place at North Central University, 1400 Elliot Ave. S., from 1-3 p.m. CT. The invite-only service will be held in the Trask Worship Center, which has a capacity of about 1,000 with room for more in overflow space. However, COVID-19 restrictions will limit the crowd size.

HOW TO WATCH

Coverage for the George Floyd memorial service will begin at 12 p.m. on FOX 9 and can be streamed live on FOX9.com/live and the FOX 9 App.

WHO IS ATTENDING?

Floyd’s family, including his son Quincy, traveled to Minnesota for the memorial service. Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey are also expected to attend as is Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Gardner, who also died at the hands of police.

Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy. Sharpton is promising a major announcement at the memorial service about turning the outrage over Floyd’s death into federal legislation requiring more police accountability.

ADDITONAL MEMORIAL SERVICES

It is the first of three memorial services for Floyd before his funeral in Houston. Memorial services will also take place in North Carolina and Houston.

North Carolina

Public viewing: Saturday, June 6, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. EST

Memorial service: Saturday, June 6, 3 p.m. EST

Cape Fear Conference B HQ

10225 Fayetteville Rd.

Raeford, NC 28376

Houston

Public viewing: Monday, June 8, 12-6 p.m. CT

Memorial service: Tuesday, June 9, 11 a.m. CT

Fountain of Praise

13950 Hillcroft Ave.

Houston, TX 77085

