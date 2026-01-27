Arizona substitute teacher accused of punching student during class

article

The Brief Sarah Short, a 54-year-old substitute teacher, allegedly punched a student during an argument in class on Jan. 26. The student was not hurt. Short was arrested at her home in Goodyear and is accused of aggravated assault on a minor.



A substitute teacher accused of assaulting a fifth grader at a West Valley school has been arrested.

What we know:

The alleged incident happened on Jan. 26 at the Odyssey Prep Academy campus located near Apache Boulevard and Southern Avenue.

Buckeye Police say 54-year-old Sarah Short, got into an argument with a student during class.

What they're saying:

"Short hit the 10-year-old male student in the back. The student did not require medical attention," police said.

Short left the school after the incident but was later arrested at her Goodyear home. She's accused of aggravated assault on a minor.

Map of the school