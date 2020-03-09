Whistleblower who exposed problems at Lewis State Prison in Buckeye has died

A whistleblower in the Arizona prison lock scandal was found dead this weekend.

According to Goodyear Police, the body of 31-year-old Gaby Contreras was found around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Contreras apparently took her own life. Goodyear Police officials say they are treating the case as a suicide.

Contreras worked inside the Lewis facility in Buckeye, and she said her superiors had known for months that the locks were broken. The story caught attention after videos of brawls inside the facility led Governor Doug Ducey to appoint a task force to look into the problems.

Months later, embattled Department of Corrections Director Charles Ryan stepped down from his position.

Gaby Contreras, during a news conference in 2019

Contreras, in a news conference in 2019, said her superiors have known for a long time that the locks were broken.

"Last year around November is when I actually started really having to talk privately with my supervisors," said Contreras.

Contreras spoke out after months of frustration with her and her colleagues led her to download the violent surveillance videos. She said her actions ended up landing her a suspension for five days.

"My deputy warden tried to intimidate me and make it seem like I was a criminal, that they could press charges on me for getting this evidence out there," said Contreras at the time.

"This department, this director owes her an apology," said Carlos Garcia with the Arizona Correctional Peace Officers Association, in 2019.

The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.