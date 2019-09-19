White Castle set to open first Arizona restaurant on October 23

The wait is almost over, Arizona!

White Castle, home of the iconic "slider" hamburger, says the grand opening for its first restaurant in Arizona will be October 23.

The company broke ground in April on the restaurant, which will be located in the Talking Stick Entertainment District.

White Castle was recognized by Time Magazine as the most influential burger of all time. The restaurant is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and serves breakfast at all hours.

The restaurant is expected to bring close to 80 jobs to the area.

