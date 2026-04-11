Toddler pulled from Phoenix pool in critical condition

The Brief A toddler is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool near 21st Avenue and Utopia Road on Saturday evening. Family members extracted the child from the water and self-transported to a nearby hospital before first responders arrived.



A toddler has a life-threatening injury after being pulled from a pool in north Phoenix on Saturday evening.

What we know:

Phoenix Police responded to a drowning call near 21st Avenue and Utopia Road just before 5:30 p.m. on April 11.

Before officers arrived, the family had pulled the toddler from the pool and taken them to a nearby hospital. The child suffered a life-threatening injury.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the drowning call, and the child's exact injury, were not disclosed.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the nearby area of the drowning call.