Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
4
Wind Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts

Toddler pulled from Phoenix pool in critical condition

By
Published  April 11, 2026 9:19pm MST
North Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A toddler is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool near 21st Avenue and Utopia Road on Saturday evening.
    • Family members extracted the child from the water and self-transported to a nearby hospital before first responders arrived.

PHOENIX - A toddler has a life-threatening injury after being pulled from a pool in north Phoenix on Saturday evening.

What we know:

Phoenix Police responded to a drowning call near 21st Avenue and Utopia Road just before 5:30 p.m. on April 11. 

Before officers arrived, the family had pulled the toddler from the pool and taken them to a nearby hospital. The child suffered a life-threatening injury. 

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the drowning call, and the child's exact injury, were not disclosed. 

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the nearby area of the drowning call. 

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

North PhoenixNews