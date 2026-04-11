Toddler pulled from Phoenix pool in critical condition
PHOENIX - A toddler has a life-threatening injury after being pulled from a pool in north Phoenix on Saturday evening.
What we know:
Phoenix Police responded to a drowning call near 21st Avenue and Utopia Road just before 5:30 p.m. on April 11.
Before officers arrived, the family had pulled the toddler from the pool and taken them to a nearby hospital. The child suffered a life-threatening injury.
What we don't know:
The events leading up to the drowning call, and the child's exact injury, were not disclosed.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Map of the nearby area of the drowning call.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department