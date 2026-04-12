Seen on TV: April 12
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Sunday, April 12, 2026
Laymoon Café
- 616 S Forest Ave
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- https://houseofform.com/
Copperstate 1000
- 2200 W. Alameda Drive
- Tempe, AZ 85282
- www.mensartscouncil.com
Loving Hut
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona
- 1615 E. Osborn Road
- Phoenix, AZ 85016
- https://bbbsaz.org/bigdraft/
Foothills Animal Rescue
- 10197 E Bell Rd
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- https://foothillsanimal.org/
Mountain Mike's Pizza