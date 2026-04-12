Seen on TV: April 12

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Sunday, April 12, 2026

Laymoon Café

616 S Forest Ave

Tempe, AZ 85281

https://houseofform.com/

Copperstate 1000

2200 W. Alameda Drive

Tempe, AZ 85282

www.mensartscouncil.com

Loving Hut

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona

1615 E. Osborn Road

Phoenix, AZ 85016

https://bbbsaz.org/bigdraft/

Foothills Animal Rescue

10197 E Bell Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

https://foothillsanimal.org/

Mountain Mike's Pizza

Live-streamed video