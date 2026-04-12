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Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
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from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts

Seen on TV: April 12

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Published  April 12, 2026 7:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

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Sunday, April 12, 2026

Laymoon Café

Copperstate 1000

Loving Hut

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona

Foothills Animal Rescue

Mountain Mike's Pizza

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews