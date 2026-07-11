Seen on TV: July 11
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Saturday, July 11, 2026
Phoenix Zoo's "Winter in July"
- 7-11 a.m.
- General Admission: $25
- 455 N. Galvin Pkwy
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- https://www.phoenixzoo.org/events/winter-in-july/
St. Vincent de Paul
Drunk Pirates in Phoenix
- The Rose Theatre
- 455 N. 3rd St., Suite #1010
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- Tickets: https://tickets.drunkpirates.com/pmt/calendar
20th Annual Christmas in July in Historic Downtown Glendale
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Catlin Court & Old Towne
- www.VisitDowntownGlendale.com/events
Brat Haus Summerfest
- 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- 3622 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://brathausaz.com/scottsdale-old-town-brat-haus-events
Scorpion Bay Grill at Lake Pleasant
- 10970 Peninsula Blvd.
- Morristown, AZ 85342
- www.scoprionbayaz.com
- https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionBayAZ/
- https://www.instagram.com/scorpionbayaz/