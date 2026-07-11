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Seen on TV: July 11

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published July 11, 2026 7:00 AM MST
Published July 11, 2026 7:00 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, July 11, 2026

Phoenix Zoo's "Winter in July"

St. Vincent de Paul

Drunk Pirates in Phoenix

20th Annual Christmas in July in Historic Downtown Glendale

Brat Haus Summerfest

Scorpion Bay Grill at Lake Pleasant

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews