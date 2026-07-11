Seen on TV: July 11

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Saturday, July 11, 2026

Phoenix Zoo's "Winter in July"

7-11 a.m.

General Admission: $25

455 N. Galvin Pkwy

Phoenix, AZ 85008

https://www.phoenixzoo.org/events/winter-in-july/

St. Vincent de Paul

Drunk Pirates in Phoenix

The Rose Theatre

455 N. 3rd St., Suite #1010

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://tickets.drunkpirates.com/pmt/calendar Tickets:

20th Annual Christmas in July in Historic Downtown Glendale

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Catlin Court & Old Towne

www.VisitDowntownGlendale.com/events

Brat Haus Summerfest

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

3622 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://brathausaz.com/scottsdale-old-town-brat-haus-events

Scorpion Bay Grill at Lake Pleasant

10970 Peninsula Blvd.

Morristown, AZ 85342

www.scoprionbayaz.com

https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionBayAZ/

https://www.instagram.com/scorpionbayaz/

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