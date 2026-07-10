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Boy shot in Avondale, victim's friend in custody: PD

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 10, 2026 8:52 AM MST
Published July 10, 2026 8:52 AM MST
article

A 14-year-old boy is expected to survive after being shot on July 10 in Avondale. (KSAZ-TV)

The Brief

    • A shooting on July 10 near Avondale Boulevard and Broadway Road sent a 14-year-old boy to the hospital.
    • The boy is in stable condition and is expected to survive.
    • Police say the victim's 15-year-old friend was taken into custody and will be booked into jail.

AVONDALE, Ariz. - A teenage boy is in the hospital, and his friend is in custody, following a shooting early Friday morning in Avondale.

What we know:

Just before 1 a.m. on July 10, Avondale police say officers responded to a shooting at a home near Avondale Boulevard and Broadway Road.

Once at the home, officers found an injured 14-year-old boy. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. Police say he's expected to survive.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say the victim's 15-year-old friend was taken into custody and will be booked into jail.

"No additional suspects are being sought, and there is no threat to the community," police said.

What we don't know:

Police didn't release any details on what led up to the shooting. 

Map of where the shooting happened:

The Source: The Avondale Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyAvondaleNews