Seen on TV: July 10

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Friday, July 10, 2026

Merchant Square

1509 N. Arizona Ave.

Chandler, AZ 85225

https://www.merchantsquareaz.com/

Desert Botanical Garden

1201 N. Galvin Pkwy

Phoenix, AZ 85008

https://dbg.org/

Mountainside Fitness

1253 N Greenfield Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85205

https://mountainsidefitness.com/

Shaka Dogs

1028 Grand Ave., Suite 5

Phoenix, AZ 85007

https://www.instagram.com/p/DaLjuU0tQOw/

My Sister’s Closet

6204 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85253

www.mysisterscloset.com

Live-streamed video