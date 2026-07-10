Seen on TV: July 10
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Friday, July 10, 2026
Merchant Square
- 1509 N. Arizona Ave.
- Chandler, AZ 85225
- https://www.merchantsquareaz.com/
Desert Botanical Garden
- 1201 N. Galvin Pkwy
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- https://dbg.org/
Mountainside Fitness
- 1253 N Greenfield Rd.
- Mesa, AZ 85205
- https://mountainsidefitness.com/
Shaka Dogs
- 1028 Grand Ave., Suite 5
- Phoenix, AZ 85007
- https://www.instagram.com/p/DaLjuU0tQOw/
My Sister’s Closet
- 6204 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85253
- www.mysisterscloset.com