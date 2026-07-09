AZ doctor accused of sex crime; CDC warns of dust storm health risks | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Chandler doctor arrested amid serious allegations; more Cyclosporiasis cases are being reported in the U.S.; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, July 9, 2026.
1. Serious allegations made against East Valley doctor
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A Chandler doctor was arrested following allegations that he inappropriately touched two patients during medical exams at his practice.
2. CDC talking about health risks from dust storms
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People living in the southwestern U.S. and Washington need to be aware of potential fungal storms that occur when weather events such as dust storms, high winds, and floods cause spores of the soil-dwelling Coccidioides species to release into the air. Inhalation of the spores causes Coccidioidomycosis, or Valley fever, a lung infection.
3. Cases of explosive diarrhea-causing Cyclosporiasis continue to rise
A parasite causing major stomach symptoms is spreading throughout the U.S. There are nearly a thousand confirmed cases, though so far none have been reported in Arizona.
4. Arizonans arrested over July 4th weekend in California
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Rowdy Independence Day crowds in Newport Beach led to hundreds of arrests and citations, with Arizona topping the list for out-of-state offenders.
5. Student pilot lands plane safely after in-flight incident
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A 22-year-old student pilot safely landed a plane Saturday after her instructor jumped out of the aircraft and died mid-flight over Argentina.
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A look at your weather for tomorrow
FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on the much-welcomed slight cooldown we'll see in Phoenix in the coming week.
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