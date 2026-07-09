AZ doctor accused of sex crime; CDC warns of dust storm health risks | Nightly Roundup

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Chandler doctor arrested amid serious allegations; more Cyclosporiasis cases are being reported in the U.S.; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, July 9, 2026.

1. Serious allegations made against East Valley doctor

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2. CDC talking about health risks from dust storms

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3. Cases of explosive diarrhea-causing Cyclosporiasis continue to rise

4. Arizonans arrested over July 4th weekend in California

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5. Student pilot lands plane safely after in-flight incident

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(If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.)

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