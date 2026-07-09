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AZ doctor accused of sex crime; CDC warns of dust storm health risks | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Updated July 9, 2026 6:55 PM MST Published July 9, 2026 6:49 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - Chandler doctor arrested amid serious allegations; more Cyclosporiasis cases are being reported in the U.S.; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, July 9, 2026.

1. Serious allegations made against East Valley doctor

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Chandler doctor arrested on multiple allegations of sexual assault of patient
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Chandler doctor arrested on multiple allegations of sexual assault of patient

A Chandler doctor was arrested following allegations that he inappropriately touched two patients during medical exams at his practice.

2. CDC talking about health risks from dust storms

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CDC: People living in the Southwest US need to be aware of dust storms that stir up dangerous fungal spores
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CDC: People living in the Southwest US need to be aware of dust storms that stir up dangerous fungal spores

People living in the southwestern U.S. and Washington need to be aware of potential fungal storms that occur when weather events such as dust storms, high winds, and floods cause spores of the soil-dwelling Coccidioides species to release into the air. Inhalation of the spores causes Coccidioidomycosis, or Valley fever, a lung infection. 

3. Cases of explosive diarrhea-causing Cyclosporiasis continue to rise

Cyclosporiasis outbreak spreads across US with nearly 1,000 cases
Cyclosporiasis outbreak spreads across US with nearly 1,000 cases

Cyclosporiasis outbreak spreads across US with nearly 1,000 cases

A parasite causing major stomach symptoms is spreading throughout the U.S. There are nearly a thousand confirmed cases, though so far none have been reported in Arizona.

4. Arizonans arrested over July 4th weekend in California

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Arizonans among hundreds arrested, cited during massive Newport Beach July 4 chaos
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Arizonans among hundreds arrested, cited during massive Newport Beach July 4 chaos

Rowdy Independence Day crowds in Newport Beach led to hundreds of arrests and citations, with Arizona topping the list for out-of-state offenders.

5. Student pilot lands plane safely after in-flight incident

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Student pilot lands safely after instructor jumps out of plane mid-flight
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Student pilot lands safely after instructor jumps out of plane mid-flight

A 22-year-old student pilot safely landed a plane Saturday after her instructor jumped out of the aircraft and died mid-flight over Argentina.

(If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.)

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

A slight cooldown is on the way in Phoenix
A slight cooldown is on the way in Phoenix

A slight cooldown is on the way in Phoenix

FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on the much-welcomed slight cooldown we'll see in Phoenix in the coming week.

Get the Full Forecast

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