Valley residents oppose data center; lawmakers want answers on Mitch McConnell's health l Morning News Brief

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From residents voicing their opposition to a proposed data center in the Valley to lawmakers demanding answers on the health of Sen. Mitch McConnell, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 10.

1. Costco faces protein powder lawsuit

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2. Evacuations lifted for Rolling Fire north of Phoenix

The Rolling Fire broke out on July 9 in Yavapai County. (Photo courtesy of the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Local perspective:

Cordes Lake area residents can return home after they were evacuated due to the Rolling Fire. Read more.

3. "What it brings is noise pollution and air pollution"

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4. "Do you know that he’s alive? I don’t"

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5. AZ summer heat brings out more snakes

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A look at today's weather

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