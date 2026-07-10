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Valley residents oppose data center; lawmakers want answers on Mitch McConnell's health l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published July 10, 2026 9:59 AM MST
Published July 10, 2026 9:59 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Friday, July 10, 2026. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)

From residents voicing their opposition to a proposed data center in the Valley to lawmakers demanding answers on the health of Sen. Mitch McConnell, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 10.

1. Costco faces protein powder lawsuit

Featured

Costco hit with lawsuit alleging protein powder sold in stores contains 'dangerous' levels of lead, arsenic
article

Costco hit with lawsuit alleging protein powder sold in stores contains 'dangerous' levels of lead, arsenic

Costco has been hit with a class action lawsuit alleging that one of the products it sells contains "dangerous" levels of heavy metals, including lead, arsenic and cadmium.

2. Evacuations lifted for Rolling Fire north of Phoenix

The Rolling Fire broke out on July 9 in Yavapai County. (Photo courtesy of the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Local perspective:

Cordes Lake area residents can return home after they were evacuated due to the Rolling Fire. Read more.

3. "What it brings is noise pollution and air pollution"

Featured

Ahwatukee residents push back on proposed 38-acre Menlo Digital data center
article

Ahwatukee residents push back on proposed 38-acre Menlo Digital data center

Ahwatukee residents are opposing a proposed 38-acre Menlo Digital data center campus planned near their homes, citing noise, heat, and air quality concerns.

4. "Do you know that he’s alive? I don’t"

Featured

GOP lawmaker questions Mitch McConnell's health: 'Do you know that he’s alive? I don't'
article

GOP lawmaker questions Mitch McConnell's health: 'Do you know that he’s alive? I don't'

The lack of information about Sen. Mitch McConnell’s health has sparked criticism from both sides of the aisle as he remains hospitalized.

5. AZ summer heat brings out more snakes 

Featured

Summer in Arizona: Fountain Hills firefighters stay busy with daily summer snake calls
article

Summer in Arizona: Fountain Hills firefighters stay busy with daily summer snake calls

It has been a busy summer for firefighters in Fountain Hills, as they respond to multiple snake calls, every day, in recent weeks.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast -7/10/26
Morning Weather Forecast -7/10/26

Morning Weather Forecast -7/10/26

Happy Friday! The Valley will stay dry today, but monsoon chances kick up this weekend.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews