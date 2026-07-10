Valley residents oppose data center; lawmakers want answers on Mitch McConnell's health l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Friday, July 10, 2026. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)
From residents voicing their opposition to a proposed data center in the Valley to lawmakers demanding answers on the health of Sen. Mitch McConnell, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 10.
1. Costco faces protein powder lawsuit
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Costco has been hit with a class action lawsuit alleging that one of the products it sells contains "dangerous" levels of heavy metals, including lead, arsenic and cadmium.
2. Evacuations lifted for Rolling Fire north of Phoenix
The Rolling Fire broke out on July 9 in Yavapai County. (Photo courtesy of the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
Local perspective:
Cordes Lake area residents can return home after they were evacuated due to the Rolling Fire. Read more.
3. "What it brings is noise pollution and air pollution"
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Ahwatukee residents are opposing a proposed 38-acre Menlo Digital data center campus planned near their homes, citing noise, heat, and air quality concerns.
4. "Do you know that he’s alive? I don’t"
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The lack of information about Sen. Mitch McConnell’s health has sparked criticism from both sides of the aisle as he remains hospitalized.
5. AZ summer heat brings out more snakes
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It has been a busy summer for firefighters in Fountain Hills, as they respond to multiple snake calls, every day, in recent weeks.
A look at today's weather
Happy Friday! The Valley will stay dry today, but monsoon chances kick up this weekend.
Click here for full forecast