White Center bus shooting: 17-year-old accused of murder turns himself in

A 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man on a Metro bus in October turned himself in at the King County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

Prosecutors had already filed charges against Miguel Rivera Dominguez. The shooting happened on Oct. 3 and deputies asked for the public's help on Oct. 16 to find the suspect who they said should be considered "armed and extremely dangerous."

According to court docs, Dominguez shot a man several times on the bus in White Center, killing him.

Around 15 other people were aboard the bus when the shooting occurred, court documents say.

The filing says Dominguez was with another teenager, and they boarded the bus, rode it for a time, before Dominguez pulled out a handgun and unloaded it into the victim, seemingly at random. The teenager with him on the bus appeared surprised by the sudden gunfire, court docs say.

Dominguez yelled at the bus driver to let him out, and he and the other teenager got off the bus and left, court docs say.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Marcel Da’jon Wagner.

Dominguez is charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was expected to be held in lieu of $3 million bail once arrested.