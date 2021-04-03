Wife found dead, husband injured after boat capsizes on Lake Pleasant

Divers with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office have recovered the body of a woman after a boat capsized on Lake Pleasant, officials said.

The incident happened near South Barker Island on April 2 while Shannon Hitchcock and her husband were on board. Their boat reportedly rolled over several times and threw them both into the water.

The husband was found and has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, but the wife was still submerged in the water, according to MCSO.

Her body was found early Saturday morning, officials said.

It is still unclear how the boat capsized.

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: