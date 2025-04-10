Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:15 PM MST, Maricopa County

Wife of Weezer bassist shot by police; hidden camera found in Valley Airbnb l Morning News Brief

By
Published  April 10, 2025 9:55am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix

The wife of a rock band's bassist was shot during a confrontation with police; a family visiting the Valley claims they found a hidden camera inside their Airbnb; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 10.

1. Wife of rock band's bassist shot

Wife of Weezer bassist shot by LAPD during search in Eagle Rock
Wife of Weezer bassist shot by LAPD during search in Eagle Rock

Jillian Shriner, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was shot by LAPD officers in Eagle Rock.

2. Family sues homeowner, Airbnb

Scottsdale Airbnb found with hidden camera, renting family files lawsuit
Scottsdale Airbnb found with hidden camera, renting family files lawsuit

A family staying in Scottsdale for spring training discovered a hidden camera in their Airbnb, now they are suing the owner of the home and Airbnb.

3. Massive house fire

Fire breaks out at Paradise Valley home
Fire breaks out at Paradise Valley home

A massive fire broke out at a Paradise Valley home on Wednesday night near Mockingbird Lane and Invergordon Road.

4. Dump truck-golf cart crash on U.S. 60

Deadly crash involving dump truck, golf cart on U.S. 60
Deadly crash involving dump truck, golf cart on U.S. 60

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash involved a dump truck and golf cart. One person was confirmed dead.

5. First week of ‘Doomsday Mom’ trial wraps up

Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial l Day 4
Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial l Day 4

Lori Vallow Daybell is representing herself in the trial. The so-called "Doomsday Mom" is accused of planning the murder of her then-husband, Charles Vallow.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Triple digits return to the Valley
Arizona weather forecast: Triple digits return to the Valley

Triple digits are back! On Thursday, we'll see sunny skies and a high of 100 degrees in Phoenix.

