Wild Florida drive-thru safari park remains open during coronavirus shutdowns

For families who are looking to keep busy while practicing social distancing, Wild Florida says their drive-thru safari park is open for business!

The attraction allows guests to ride in their own car and see more than 100 native and exotic animals!

"This experience is hands-free, as guests can book online, check-in and ride through without any human contact," the company said.

They said it is the perfect solution for avoiding human contact and maintaining social distancing as U.S. and world leaders work to get the coronavirus outbreak under control.

Wild Florida, which is about 45-minutes from downtown Orlando, says their safari will remain open as it operates in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization's (WHO) recommendations for social distancing. However, the company has temporarily suspended all of its airboat tours and animal encounters while also closing its Gator Park until further notice.

Sam Haught, co-owner at Wild Florida explained, "We are disappointed to suspend our airboat tours and close our Gator Park, but as a company, we feel compelled to take responsible steps to help control the spread of the virus. Fortunately, our Drive-thru Safari Park allows people to get out of the house and practice social distancing. We are glad to offer a safe activity that is fun and affordable for families during these unprecedented times."

Admission to the safari is $15 for adults and $10 kids. You can book you tickets HERE.

