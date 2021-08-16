Expand / Collapse search
Wild Florida welcomes 2 baby albino gators to the world

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Pets and Animals
FOX 35 Orlando

Wild Florida welcomes 2 baby albino gators to the world

Video is from Wild Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two albino baby alligators were recently born at the Wild Florida animal park in Central Florida.

In a video posted on Facebook, Wild Florida announced that they hatched another two baby albino gators.

They show the newborns next to an albino gator born last year for size comparison.

"That’s like back-to-back championships in our book," Andrew from Wild Florida said. "We’re really excited."

The baby albinos are said to be in the back right now receiving care but they will soon be out in exhibit two for Wild Florida guests to enjoy.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.