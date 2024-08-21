Wildfire breaks out within McDowell Mountain Regional Park

article

A wildfire is burning within McDowell Mountain Regional Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The park is closed due to the Aug. 21 fire, and authorities are telling the public not to enter the park from any access point.

Several firefighting agencies are working to put the fire out.

"Resources are responding to the #McDowellFire … Air attack has been ordered. Superstition Crew is working the fires edge and conducting firing operations to slow the fires spread. Engines from both the State and USFS are also responding," the Arizona Dept. of Forestry and Fire Management said on X.

We'll update this story once we learn more information.

Map of the area where the fire is burning: