Williams Fire in Cochise County forces evacuations, road closures
article
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. - The Williams Fire burning in Cochise County has burned more than 150 acres, the Bureau of Land Management in Arizona said on April 3.
Firefighters are reporting "erratic fire behavior" as winds in the state are high at the start of the week.
It appears the fire began on April 3 along the San Pedro River, south of Hereford Road.
No more information is available.
More updates can be found here.
Evacuations
- Copper Glance Road
- Palominas Road
- East and south of Hereford Road
Road closures
- Highway 92
- Palominas Road
- Hereford Road
Area of where the fire is burning: