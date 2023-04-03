Williams Fire in Cochise County forces evacuations, road closures

article

The Williams Fire burning in Cochise County has burned more than 150 acres, the Bureau of Land Management in Arizona said on April 3.

Firefighters are reporting "erratic fire behavior" as winds in the state are high at the start of the week.

It appears the fire began on April 3 along the San Pedro River, south of Hereford Road.

No more information is available.

More updates can be found here.

Evacuations

Copper Glance Road

Palominas Road

East and south of Hereford Road

Road closures

Highway 92

Palominas Road

Hereford Road

Area of where the fire is burning: