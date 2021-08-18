‘Win Big Papi’s Money’ with FOX Super 6

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:07 PM MDT until WED 4:15 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
21
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:16 AM MST until WED 3:15 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 1:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 10:16 AM MST until WED 2:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 1:30 PM MST, Gila County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 2:15 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:37 AM MST until WED 4:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until FRI 3:45 AM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 12:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:59 AM MST until WED 4:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 12:45 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 12:16 PM MST until WED 12:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 11:40 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Lake Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 12:45 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Special Weather Statement
until WED 1:30 PM MDT, Chinle Valley

‘Win Big Papi’s Money’ with FOX Super 6

Published 
This article was produced in partnership with FOX Bet.
article

A new contest is coming to the FOX Super 6 app, with baseball star David "Big Papi" Ortiz giving users a chance to win big money.

The Boston Red Sox legend and current FOX MLB analyst is joining the FOX Super 6 team for a new free-to-play contest.

Users will have a chance to win a cash prize via the "Win Big Papi’s Money" contest every MLB weekend for the remainder of the 2021 season and postseason. Additionally, Ortiz will make contributions to the FOX Bet real-money Sportsbook app.

"I love working for FOX Sports and joining the FOX Bet team is just a natural progression for me," said Ortiz. "I can’t wait to give my insights to all the fans out there and give them a chance to win some cash."

To play the game, users will answer six questions about what they think will happen in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings of a given baseball game. Chances of winning depend on correct answers.

Cash prizes will vary each week.

The "Win Big Papi’s Money" contest will be available on Saturday, June 19.

Since its launch in September 2019, the FOX Super 6 app has given away close to $5 million in prizes.

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the US, excluding WA. 18 and older. See terms and conditions at foxsuper6.com. Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.
 