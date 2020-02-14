‘Window washing’ shelter dog is warming hearts across the internet

A 6-year-old shelter dog named Bo will not only give you lots of kisses, he’s a pretty good window cleaner too!

The 147-pound Akita mix has been racking up fans on Facebook after a video of him ‘washing’ the window of his kennel with his tongue went viral.

“It's about time to think about spring cleaning and getting those windows washed,” the Everett Animal Shelter in Washington wrote on social media. “Bo would like to apply for the job! Bo is currently available and waiting patiently for a new home with lots of love...and windows.”

The original video, posted by the shelter’s Beth Newcomb, has over 3 million views.

Bo was found as a stray and had been at the shelter since mid-January. In an update, Everett Animal Shelter announced that the lovable giant has found his forever home.

“We are so happy to announce that our resident gentle giant and internet sensation, Bo, has officially left the building! Congratulations to Bo and his new dad, we are so happy you found each other.

