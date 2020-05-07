‘Wine-O-Saur’ delivers wine to those sheltering in place amid COVID-19 pandemic

One woman found a fun way to deliver wine and spread cheer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 3, Cathy Tasse shared footage of herself on Twitter wearing a T-Rex costume while holding a bottle of wine.

“The WineOSaur roams Cleveland every week, bringing a bottle of wine to friends who have been creatively staying in place, making hundreds of masks to donate, teaching online, and working on the frontlines in hospitals,” Tasse wrote in her tweet.

While it’s undetermined what bottles or vino varietals the Wine-O-Saur had prepped for friends, we can speculate that they may have included:

-Pinot Velociraptorico

-Chardonnayasaurus

-Stegasaurfandel

Among others.



RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

Tasse’s wine deliveries are among the fun ways that people have been spreading cheer and keeping upbeat amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In Australia, one man donned himself in Elvis regalia while singing to members of his retirement home community.

Advertisement

RELATED: Elderly ‘Elvis’ performs to lighten mood at Australia retirement home

And while Tasse’s wine deliveries certainly evoke a laugh, volunteers across the country have been dedicating their time and effort to deliver goods and perform others services to those in need amid the pandemic.

RELATED: ‘COVID-19 Messengers’ Instagram account organizes volunteers to run errands for those in need

-