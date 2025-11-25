Winning The Pick ticket sold in Scottsdale: Arizona Lottery

The Brief A $12.8 million The Pick ticket was sold at a Circle K in Scottsdale, according to a spokesperson with the Arizona Lottery. The ticket was sold for the Nov. 24 drawing. The winning numbers were 3,13,14,15,19 and 26.



Someone who bought a lottery ticket in the Valley is now millions of dollars richer, according to a spokesperson representing the Arizona Lottery.

What we know:

Per a statement, a ticket sold at a Circle K near 56th Street and Bell Road in Scottsdale for the Nov. 24 The Pick drawing won the $12.8 million jackpot.

"[Monday night's] winning numbers for The Pick were 3,13,14,15,19 and 26," read a portion of the statement.

What they're saying:

"This jackpot is tied for the fourth largest The Pick jackpot ever, which happened on March 18, 2008, and this is the largest jackpot since 2019," lottery officials wrote.

What's next:

According to documents from the Arizona Lottery, all draw game tickets expire 180 days from the date of the draw.

"Once a ticket has expired, it cannot be redeemed – even if it is a winner," read a portion of the document.