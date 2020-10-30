Winter in Arizona forecast to be drier, warmer than normal

National Weather Service forecasters say the odds favor the coming winter in Arizona being drier and warmer than normal.

A long-range outlook produced by NWS offices serving Arizona said the state will enter the winter after experiencing levels of precipitation that were mostly well below normal. That dryness has left much of Arizona being classified as being in extreme drought, with desert areas including Phoenix and Tucson worse off in exceptional drought status.

The expected winter weather conditions point toward less grass growth in lower elevations, reducing the prevalence of wildfires in those areas, the forecasters said.

Spring snowmelt is anticipated to be average or below average, resulting in decreased water storage in reservoirs in 2021.

However, good runoff levels the last two winters mean water storage levels in 2021 should still be adequate, the forecasters said.

Advertisement

The four NWS offices serving Arizona are located in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Tucson and Las Vegas.

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.