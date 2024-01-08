Winter weather: Storm brought rain, snow, graupel and cold temperatures for Arizonans

Winter weather conditions that brought rain and snow over the weekend to various parts of Arizona have resulted in some cold morning temperatures as people get ready for a new workweek.

On the morning of Jan. 8, officials with the National Weather Service in Phoenix said temperatures fell into the low 30s across a large portion of the Phoenix area, with many areas reporting below-freezing temperatures.

"Well below normal temperatures will persist through this week with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s each morning. Widespread freezing temps are expected Tuesday morning," NWS officials in Phoenix wrote, on their website.

On Sunday, many parts of Phoenix saw rainy conditions as a result of the weekend storm, leading to slick roads for drivers in some areas. In Glendale, video taken by a FOX 10 viewer showed what appears to be graupel falling near 39th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road. Hail was also reported in some areas.

In Flagstaff, NWS officials there said very cold temperatures are expected to remain, even as snowy weather moves to the east, with Flagstaff expecting a high of 29F on Monday. Overnight lows in the single digits can also be expected in various parts of Northern Arizona, including Flagstaff. Snowfall was recorded in various parts of Northern Arizona, including Prescott.

FOX 10's Irene Snyder, who was reporting in Northern Arizona on Monday morning, reported that Blue Ridge Unified School District, which is in the Pinetop-Lakeside area, has closed its district office due to weather conditions. According to the district's calendar, Jan. 8 was originally scheduled as a "Professional Development Day," so students were not supposed to be in class, in any event.

Meanwhile, officials with Flagstaff Unified School District said they will delay the start of class for two hours on Monday.

Weather conditions are also resulting in road closures, with ADOT officials announcing that US 60 is closed, in both directions, between Superior and Miami due to snow and ice between mileposts 227 and 243.

"There is no estimated time to reopen the highway," officials wrote on the AZ511 website.