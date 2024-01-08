Winter weather: Storm brought rain, snow, graupel and cold temperatures for Arizonans

Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Warning
until MON 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Hard Freeze Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Freeze Warning
until MON 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Winter weather: Storm brought rain, snow, graupel and cold temperatures for Arizonans

By , and
Published 
Updated 6:58AM
Winter Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Winter weather conditions that brought rain and snow over the weekend to various parts of Arizona have resulted in some cold morning temperatures as people get ready for a new workweek.

On the morning of Jan. 8, officials with the National Weather Service in Phoenix said temperatures fell into the low 30s across a large portion of the Phoenix area, with many areas reporting below-freezing temperatures.

"Well below normal temperatures will persist through this week with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s each morning. Widespread freezing temps are expected Tuesday morning," NWS officials in Phoenix wrote, on their website.

Cold morning for Phoenix after weekend storm

A wet and rainy Sunday in the Phoenix area has given way to a very cold Monday morning for people in the Valley. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has more.

On Sunday, many parts of Phoenix saw rainy conditions as a result of the weekend storm, leading to slick roads for drivers in some areas. In Glendale, video taken by a FOX 10 viewer showed what appears to be graupel falling near 39th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road. Hail was also reported in some areas.

In Flagstaff, NWS officials there said very cold temperatures are expected to remain, even as snowy weather moves to the east, with Flagstaff expecting a high of 29F on Monday. Overnight lows in the single digits can also be expected in various parts of Northern Arizona, including Flagstaff. Snowfall was recorded in various parts of Northern Arizona, including Prescott.

Winter storm brought snow to Arizona high country

The snow, besides making it feel more like winter in parts of Northern Arizona, is also impacting school schedules. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.

FOX 10's Irene Snyder, who was reporting in Northern Arizona on Monday morning, reported that Blue Ridge Unified School District, which is in the Pinetop-Lakeside area, has closed its district office due to weather conditions. According to the district's calendar, Jan. 8 was originally scheduled as a "Professional Development Day," so students were not supposed to be in class, in any event.

Meanwhile, officials with Flagstaff Unified School District said they will delay the start of class for two hours on Monday.

Weather conditions are also resulting in road closures, with ADOT officials announcing that US 60 is closed, in both directions, between Superior and Miami due to snow and ice between mileposts 227 and 243.

"There is no estimated time to reopen the highway," officials wrote on the AZ511 website.