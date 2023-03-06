Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates debate before April

article

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly have agreed to meet in at least one debate ahead of the April 4 election.

The candidates' campaigns announced Monday that they will meet in a televised debate sponsored by the State Bar of Wisconsin, WISC-TV and WisPolitics.com on March 21st.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Protasiewicz’s campaign said she also has agreed to appear at a candidate forum hosted by groups All Voting is Local, Campus Vote Project and VoteRiders on March 28.

Kelly’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to an email inquiring about whether he would attend the March 28 forum.