Witness gets to Phoenix fire scene just in time to help woman

Phoenix Fire Department crews were called to an early morning house fire near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird.

Before crews arrived at the scene, a witness told FOX 10 while he was riding his bike in the area, he saw the smoke and called 911, then helped a woman inside the home.

"I got here.. the whole front of the house was in flames. I got to the garage door and started pounding on it. Then I heard a voice from the side yard. It was an old lady there. I was trying to get here to come out. The gate was kind of nailed up shut, so I had to pull the gate down to get her out," said Scott Rober.

Rober says the woman had some burns on her arms. The fire department says she was taken to an area hospital out of precaution.

"Crews were dispatched to the small home in north Phoenix around 5 a.m. and arrived to find a room and contents fire on the interior of the residence. Firefighters quickly went to work attacking the seat of the fire and knocking down the flames," said Captain Scott Douglas.

No firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

