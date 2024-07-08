Expand / Collapse search
Woman, 19, arrested after deadly north Phoenix crash, PD says

Published  July 8, 2024 9:03pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
Madison Carey, 19

PHOENIX - A 19-year-old woman is accused of causing a deadly crash in north Phoenix on Friday, July 5.

At around 8:30 p.m. near Tatum Boulevard and Pinnacle Peak Road, Phoenix Police say six people were hurt in a 2-car crash. Fifty-three-year-old Juliene Aumani died from her injuries.

Police explained what happened, saying, "Preliminary information suggests that a Fiat vehicle operated by a 19-year-old female was traveling westbound on Pinnacle Peak Road when it left the roadway hitting some bushes and palo verde trees on the north side easement. The vehicle went back into the roadway and crossed the centerline where it struck the second vehicle a Toyota Corolla that was being operated by a 31-year-old female and occupied by four other adult passengers including victim Juliene."

One of the passengers in the Toyota was seriously hurt, but is expected to survive. Police say the three others are stable.

On July 8, police said the person in the Fiat, 19-year-old Madison Carey, was released from the hospital and arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and four counts of aggravated assault.

Impairment is being investigated. No more information is available.

Map of the area where the crash happened: