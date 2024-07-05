Expand / Collapse search
6 people in critical condition for pileup crash in north Phoenix

By
Updated  July 5, 2024 10:11pm MST
North Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

SkyFOX photo of crash at 56th Street and Pinnacle Peak Road. 

A massive pileup sent six patients to local trauma hospitals after a crash at 56th Street and Pinnacle Peak Road in north Phoenix around 8:45 p.m.

One of those six was pronounced dead around 10 p.m.

According to a release, two vehicles started on fire and needed to be extinguished by the Phoenix Fire Department.

All six patients were listed in critical condition, Phoenix Fire Captain Rob McDade said in the release. 

No further information was available.

Map of where the crash took place: