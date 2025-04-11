Woman accused of distributing child sexual abuse material: NCSO

The Brief A 29-year-old Overgaard woman is accused of sexual exploitation of minors. The suspect, identified as Hailee Hernandez, was arrested on April 7.



Authorities say a woman in Navajo County has been arrested for allegedly exploiting minors.

What we know:

Per a statement released by the Navajo County Sheriff's Office on April 10, 29-year-old Hailee Hernandez of Overgaard was arrested on April 7. Overgaard is located about 145 miles northeast of Downtown Phoenix.

"Following a thorough joint investigation, detectives from NCSO and agents from the FBI identified Hernandez as a suspect involved in the exploitation of minors through the online distribution and possession of CSAM," read a portion of the statement. "

‘CSAM,’ as mentioned in the statement, is an acronym for Child Sexual Abuse Material.

Officials with CCSO said Hernandez was booked into the Navajo County Jail on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (distributing) and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (possessing)

"Hernandez is currently being held on a $250,000 secured bond," read a portion of the statement.

What's next:

In a brief statement we received on April 11, FBI officials said while they assisted with the case, charges will be filed in state court.

Where Overgaard is located