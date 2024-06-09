Woman accused of DUI after crashing into Phoenix Police cruiser

Two Phoenix Police officers are expected to be OK after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their car early Sunday morning.

It happened near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road at about 2:30 a.m. on June 9.

The officers were in a marked vehicle when they were hit by a driver making a right-hand turn.

The officers went to the hospital as a precaution. As for the other driver, she wasn't hurt, but she was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

She's identified as 60-year-old Paula Carbajal.

Map of where the crash happened: