Woman allegedly calls in bomb threat to boyfriend’s work to spend more time with him

Maine police say a woman allegedly called in a bomb threat to her boyfriend's workplace in an attempt to get him to spend more time with her, police said.

Kayla Marie Blake, 33, was arrested on Sept. 23 and charged with a felony count of terrorizing. Her bail was set at $1,500.

Police said Blake recently moved from Ohio to Etna, Maine and met her boyfriend on a dating app a week before the alleged bomb threat.

According to a police report, Blake allegedly called Maine State Police at 9 a.m. Thursday and said she was going to place a bomb at Puritan Medical Products in Pittsfield, Maine. She allegedly called again two hours later and told police she was going to place four pipe bombs at the same location.

Blake told authorities that her boyfriend works at the medical plant which makes swabs for medical use, including COVID-19 tests.

The company has two plants that employ about 400 in the Pittsfield area. Both factories were evacuated.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. FOXNews contributed.

