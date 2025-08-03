Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Parker Valley
5
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Globe/Miami
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Deer Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave

Woman arrested after shocking find in her suitcase; Phoenix school to close temporarily | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  August 3, 2025 7:48pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Arrest made after shocking discovery was made inside a suitcase; Valley school to close its physical campus temporarily; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, August 3, 2025.

1. Woman arrested after shocking discovery

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)

What we know:

A woman is facing charges after a child was discovered in her suitcase as she was traveling on a bus. 

Dig deeper:

As the driver was helping access the luggage compartment, he became concerned when he noticed a bag moving. When the driver opened the suitcase, they discovered a two-year-old girl.

Read More

2. Phoenix school to close its doors temporarily

What we know:

Kyrene de la Sierra Elementary School, which is located in Ahwatukee, will close its campus until after fall break due to air quality concerns.

What they're saying:

"Multiple air quality tests conducted over the weekend inside the school indicated elevated particulate levels. This does not mean the particulates are harmful or even that the levels are harmful. However, official results of the air quality tests will take 5-7 days, and we will not take any risks with staff and student health," read a portion of a notice that was posted on the school's website.

Read More

3. Arizona tourist surprised with steep medical bill

Tourist hit with steep bill after AZ bat incident

Tourist hit with steep bill after AZ bat incident

What we know:

A Massachusetts woman got more than she bargained for on a trip to northern Arizona.

The backstory:

Erica Kahn and her father visited northern Arizona in August 2024, and the trip took a drastic turn when a bat ended up flying into her face.

Kahn, who works in the medical field, knew the risk associated with bats, and knew that she needed to get checked for rabies immediately. That was when a surprise came in the form of a bill.

Read More

4. Remembering Loni Anderson

Loni Anderson (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)

What we know:

Loni Anderson, who starred in the 1980s show "WKRP in Cincinnati," died today. 

Dig deeper:

Anderson, according to her publicist, died following a "prolonged illness." Her death came just two days before her 80th birthday.

Read More

5. Neighbors speak out after exotic animals rescue

Exotic animals seized: Rio Verde residents react

Exotic animals seized: Rio Verde residents react

What we know:

People living near the scene of an exotic animal rescue in Rio Verde spoke out about what had happened.

What they're saying:

"…they seemed well cared for and the whole neighborhood loved them and would visit them," said one person who lived near the property where the rescue happened.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 8/3/2025

Evening Weather Forecast - 8/3/2025

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews