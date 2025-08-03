Woman arrested after shocking find in her suitcase; Phoenix school to close temporarily | Nightly Roundup

article

Arrest made after shocking discovery was made inside a suitcase; Valley school to close its physical campus temporarily; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, August 3, 2025.

1. Woman arrested after shocking discovery

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)

What we know:

A woman is facing charges after a child was discovered in her suitcase as she was traveling on a bus.

Dig deeper:

As the driver was helping access the luggage compartment, he became concerned when he noticed a bag moving. When the driver opened the suitcase, they discovered a two-year-old girl.

2. Phoenix school to close its doors temporarily

What we know:

Kyrene de la Sierra Elementary School, which is located in Ahwatukee, will close its campus until after fall break due to air quality concerns.

What they're saying:

"Multiple air quality tests conducted over the weekend inside the school indicated elevated particulate levels. This does not mean the particulates are harmful or even that the levels are harmful. However, official results of the air quality tests will take 5-7 days, and we will not take any risks with staff and student health," read a portion of a notice that was posted on the school's website.

3. Arizona tourist surprised with steep medical bill

What we know:

A Massachusetts woman got more than she bargained for on a trip to northern Arizona.

The backstory:

Erica Kahn and her father visited northern Arizona in August 2024, and the trip took a drastic turn when a bat ended up flying into her face.

Kahn, who works in the medical field, knew the risk associated with bats, and knew that she needed to get checked for rabies immediately. That was when a surprise came in the form of a bill.

4. Remembering Loni Anderson

(Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)

What we know:

Loni Anderson, who starred in the 1980s show "WKRP in Cincinnati," died today.

Dig deeper:

Anderson, according to her publicist, died following a "prolonged illness." Her death came just two days before her 80th birthday.

5. Neighbors speak out after exotic animals rescue

What we know:

People living near the scene of an exotic animal rescue in Rio Verde spoke out about what had happened.

What they're saying:

"…they seemed well cared for and the whole neighborhood loved them and would visit them," said one person who lived near the property where the rescue happened.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

