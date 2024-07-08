Expand / Collapse search
Woman attacked Mesa officers at apartment complex, police say

By
Published  July 8, 2024 7:06am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Woman attacked 3 Mesa officers: PD

A woman accused of attacking police officers at an apartment complex near Broadway and Extension Roads has been arrested.

MESA, Ariz. - A woman accused of attacking police officers in Mesa has been arrested.

Mesa Police say officers responded to a burglary call just after 10 p.m. on July 6 at an apartment complex near Broadway and Extension Roads.

Once at the scene, officers found 27-year-old Alaijia James outside an apartment. She told police she did not live there.

Alaijia James

Alaijia James

Investigators say when officers approached James, she clenched her car keys in her fist and struck an officer. The officer suffered injuries to the face and neck, court documents said.

James allegedly scratched a second officer and kicked a third in the groin.

Police say the officers used a stun gun to take James into custody. She was booked into jail and is accused of aggravated assault and criminal damage.

Map of where the incident happened