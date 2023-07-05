2 Phoenix shootings end in crashes, leaving 3 people hurt

Phoenix police are investigating after two shootings left a total of three people in the hospital overnight, and both of them ended in crashes.

Detectives say the incidents are not related.

39th Avenue and Elm

A teenage boy and a woman were found with gunshot wounds in Phoenix just after midnight.

Officers were called to an area near 39th Avenue and Elm Street and found that the victims had been involved in a minor crash after the shooting happened.

"The shooting was determined to have begun at a separate location where evidence was located," said Sgt. Robert Scherer with Phoenix Police.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

It's not known what caused the shooting or if anyone was arrested.

31st Avenue and Dunlap

The scene of a road rage shooting investigation outside of Cortez High.

Meanwhile, at around 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, police discovered that a car had crashed into a fence at Cortez High School.

A man inside the vehicle had multiple gunshot wounds. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

Police say that it may have stemmed with a road rage incident that ended with the suspect shooting at the victim several times.

The investigation is ongoing.

