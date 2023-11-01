Woman dead following hit-and-run in Phoenix: PD

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a hit-and-run collision that resulted in a woman's death on the morning on Nov. 1.

The incident reportedly happened in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Campbell. Officers were called to the area at around 5:45 a.m., and when they arrived, they found a woman who suffered from serious injuries.

"Phoenix Fire responded to the scene and pronounced her deceased," read a portion of the statement.

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Cheryl Lowe. Lowe, according to police, was crossing a street when she was struck by a vehicle that left the area.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

(Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso [480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446].)

