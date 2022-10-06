Expand / Collapse search

Woman dies after crashing into barrier near I-10 in Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Crash closes bridge over I-10 freeway in Phoenix

16th Street is back open after a crash closed the roadway over Interstate 10 for several hours early Thursday morning.

PHOENIX - A woman has died after crashing into a barrier near the I-10 freeway off-ramp at 16th Street overnight, according to Phoenix police.

Officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 6.

The driver, 26-year-old Vanessa Garcia Degante, was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. 

An investigation revealed that Degante has heading east on the freeway off-ramp and didn't stop at a red light.

"The vehicle continued and collided into a raised concrete barrier," officials said in a statement.

It is unknown what caused the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

