Wrong-way driver killed after making U-turn on Loop 101 in Peoria, causing crash

A teenager is dead after making a U-turn on the Loop 101 freeway in Peoria overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

Troopers said the 18-year-old was originally traveling the right way on the freeway at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4, but turned around and eventually hit another vehicle near the Bell Road exit.

It is still unknown why the teen had decided to make the U-turn.

Both drivers were hospitalized, and the 18-year-old did not survive his injuries. The other driver, a 22-year-old man, remains in the hospital in critical condition.

DPS is still investigating the crash. It is unclear if impairment played a factor.

