University of Arizona shooting: 1 person suffers life-threatening injuries; search for suspect underway

Officials with the University of Arizona Police Department say a person has suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting that happened on the school's Tucson campus.

According to a tweet made by police officials, officers responded to the Harshbarger Building. According to UArizona's website, the Harshbarger Building is home to the University's Department of Hydrology & Atmospheric Sciences.

UArizona Police officials say a male suspect has been identified, but that person is no longer at the scene. A search is underway for the suspect.

In a separate tweet, police describe the suspect as having "dark complexion, 5ft8in tall, around 35yrs, short brown hair, wearing Blue Baseball cap, and dark backpack."

UArizona officials say all remaining in-person classes, campus activities, events and performances on their Tucson main campus have been cancelled.

According to university police officials, all non-essential faculty, staff members are students are being asked to leave campus, or return to their residence hall.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

