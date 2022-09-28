Woman, dog found dead in Tempe bedroom fire

Firefighters say a woman and a dog were found dead Wednesday after a fire broke out in the bedroom of a Tempe home.

Tempe firefighters responded to the scene on Sept. 28 near University and McClintock Drives for reports of a fire at a fourplex.

Once on scene, firefighters found a fire in the bedroom of one of the units and quickly extinguished it. The fire did not spread beyond the bedroom, but it did cause smoke damage to other units.

While searching the bedroom, firefighters found a woman and a dog dead. The woman has not been identified.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

